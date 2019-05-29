A MAJOR grant has been awarded to a grade 1 listed church in a village near York for renovation work.

St John the Baptist Church in Wilberfoss has been awarded a grant of £196,800 in addition to a previous development grant of £32,800 for its chancel re-roofing, external repairs and associated works.

Both grants are from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The project aims to repair the 13th century chancel roof structure to prevent the risk of collapse. The total grant eligible project costs are £323,936.

Works started on site at the beginning of May.

Commenting on the award, Richard Dunn Parochial Church Council (PCC) building project coordinator, said: "We're delighted that we've received this support from National Lottery players. The church is a rare Grade 1 listed building and the roof to the chancel is a major cause for concern.

“It's great to know we will be able to conserve and repair the chancel roof and historic fabric and repair a number of serious defects, to reduce risks to everyone using and visiting the church. We take our role as 'custodians of the heritage' very seriously and we are delighted that the National Lottery Heritage Fund have agreed to support this scheme."

In addition to urgent re-roofing, associated works will include partial rebuilding and the provision of new limestone coping stones to replace the inadequate copings and re-rendering of the Nave East Gable, as well as general maintenance on the building.

These new developments and support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund will benefit the community as it will improve enjoyment and understanding of the architectural and archaeological heritage with the help of a new guide book, website, plus a social media presence. The church will also be hosting guided visits, in addition to 'open church' arrangements.

Mr Dunn added: “The PCC believe that there are exciting opportunities for improving how people engage with heritage. Although the church is open to any visitors daily, there are no guide books or accessible online information about the history of the 12th century church, the former Priory layout, history and archaeology. The opportunity for improving appreciation of heritage is substantial. Sadly, most visitors are unaware of the rich history of the church and surrounding Priory archaeology. The project will resolve this issue”

Works are expected to be completed by October 25 this year. The church will remain open for services during the works.