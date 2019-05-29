A YORK scout group has an extra reason to celebrate as it marks its 100th year.

1st Heworth has been continuously present in York longer than any other scout group and was formed in late 1919.

Although two other scout groups were formed in York before them, both later moved elsewhere.

Now it is celebrating a special commendation from North Yorkshire Police for its service to the community over 100 years.

“It’s a great honour,” said group scout leader Neil Ballantyne. “We’ve got lots of things planned but they are internal to the Scout Movement.

“Having an external organisation like the police recognise what we are doing is fantastic.”

1st Heworth caters for children aged from six to 18 in three sections: Beavers, Cubs and Scouts.

In addition to going on traditional camps with patrol tents and open fire cooking.

Each section meets once a week during term time at the group’s hut on Little Bad Bargain Lane, Heworth.