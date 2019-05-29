Yesterday I saved thousands of pounds and several tons of carbon by not flying to an idyllic South Sea Island. Instead I cycled to the glorious Moorlands nature reserve, York, for a display of outrageous nature.
At this time of year, the Edwardian woodland is bursting with colour, sweet perfumes and transcendent bird song that make the senses swoon.
Narrow paths lead you through a tropical wonderland of rhododendron and azalea bushes, imported over a hundred years ago, and allowed to flourish to form colourscapes that rise and cascade like mountainous waves. Pale fragile whites are splashed with rich vermillion, crimson frills with butter yellow stamens dance the flamenco, deep mauves mingle with intense hot orange, creating palettes of harmonic perfection that the eye mixes and paints while the acers perform tricks of light and the tall trees sway sensuously against a cerulean brush-stroked sky.
And it’s free.
Brian McCusker, Hartoft Street, York