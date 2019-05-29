Where is the Tories’ mandate to carry on negotiating our leaving the EU? The Conservatives, routed in the EU election by the British people with only 9 per cent support, have proved over the last three years that they cannot be trusted to deliver the referendum verdict to leave the EU. Consequently they must put the winning Brexit Party in charge of negotiating our leaving, with the new Prime Minister only being an adviser.

As to Labour, in his interview following the EU election, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s body language showed his dilemma, as did his non-committal answers. In his heart he needs to be out of the EU, whose rules would stifle him, in order to enact his Marxist policies if he ever gains power. But his more moderate Remainer colleagues want to stay in the EU. Therefore his two-wayed fudge will continue.

What Labour is ignoring is that a lot of their core vote in the North and Midlands will continue to support the Brexit Party unless we have a clean break from Brussels. His only hope of gaining power is if at the next general election the votes are more evenly spread so that even a 30 per cent share could deliver a majority.

Geoff Robb,

Hunters Close,

Dunnington

Time to tell EU ‘We’re off now, goodbye!’

It is a truism that if I owe the bank £1,000 I have a problem; if I owe the bank £1,000,000 the bank has a problem.

Our overspend on trade with the EU is some £90 billion, which is a negotiating asset apparently unused by our vicar`s daughter and her team of innocents.

I hope that our next PM will not waste time on negotiations, but simply say ‘We are off now; if you want to keep on selling us BMWs, champagne etc etc you know where to find us’ then leave it to our professionals to deal with theirs.

At all costs Parliament must be kept out of it.

AV Martin,

Westfield Close, Wigginton,York

Would this really be taking back control?

Nigel Farage demands to be involved in negotiating Brexit as a result of the European elections. So after all his posturing about the UK taking back control he wants Brexit negotiated by the Brexit Party, a bunch of European politicians based in Brussels.

The man who told us we were being ruled by Brussels, which has never been true, the man who could not win election to the British Parliament in seven attempts, now demands to represent British democracy as an MEP sitting in Belgium.

To swallow this we have to accept that the European Parliament is a democratic institution and that elected MEPs have a mandate. I do so wholeheartedly. Unlike Farage I have never pretended otherwise.

But, contrary to the nonsense peddled by Farage, Boris and others, the EU’s mandate doesn’t include running Britain.

When Farage talks about taking back control he’s never meant returning power to Westminster. Indeed Brexiters often tell us that Members of Parliament have no legitimacy.

All along the Brexit Desperados have simply wanted to shift power from one part of Brussels to another part of Brussels.

Ah the hypocrisy and the irony!

Congratulations to the new Lib Dem and Green MEPs by the way.

Christian Vassie,

Blake Court, Wheldrake, York

We need to go back to a people’s vote

For the Brexit referendum on June 23, 2016, the electorate was 46,500,001. Of these 17,410,742 people (37.44 per cent) voted to leave, 16,141,241 (34.71 per cent) voted to remain, 25,359 (0.06 per cent) cast an invalid vote and 12,922,659 (27.79 per cent) did not vote.

Although 17,410,742 voted to leave, 29,089,259 (62.56 per cent) did NOT vote to leave. Leave’s small majority came from just over 1 in 3 of voters making us a very, very divided country indeed.

Mrs May quits as Conservative leader on June 7, giving Conservatives a new leader and us a new Prime Minister by the end of July. Nothing else will have changed. So what next? Parliament says No to Mrs May’s deal and No to a No-deal Brexit.

Clearly Parliament cannot decide what to do, so it seems logical to put it back to the people.

Politicians at both ends of the Brexit spectrum from Nigel Farage to Ken Clarke have said that a second referendum would be ‘undemocratic’ and a ‘betrayal of our democracy’. Why?

Parliament does not seem to have a clue what to do next and having asked us once should ask us again. Can readers explain why that would be either ‘undemocratic’ or a ‘betrayal of our democracy’?

Quentin Macdonald,

Church Lane,

Nether Poppleton,York

Let’s stay with the deal we’ve got

The wealthy Brexiters are so desperate to leave the EU because they don’t want to pay tax on the offshore investments they own. That is why we need common sense and stay with the deal we’ve got.

Barbara Boyce,

New Earswick,York

A chance for May to go out in a blaze of glory

As the European Union negotiators have very clearly stated that there will be no more new talks with the future United Kingdom leader regarding leaving the collective (no doubt this attitude being an attempt to dissuade any other country who may consider leaving) then this gives the current Prime Minister a golden opportunity to stand down in a blaze of glory.

She said she would ensure that the UK leaves the EU. Come on Mrs May - grasp the nettle - take us out now, thus saving millions in future payments to October, and the so-called ‘divorce’ payment.

Think of the other savings that could have been made, by the UK not holding elections to the Union, this money benefitting our own country, as those elected will, no doubt, be out of jobs very shortly when the UK leaves the Union.

R. Hutchinson,

Sherwood Grove,York