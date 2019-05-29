AN INVESTIGATION is underway after cash was stolen from a business premises in York.
North Yorkshire Police said it happened at a premises on Lawrence Street last Friday between 3.43am and 3.51am.
The offender is believed to have been using a bike, the force added.
It is now appealing for witnesses and information about the theft.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rachel Simpson, or email rachel.simpson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12190093152.
