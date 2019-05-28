A MAN has been left with injuries on his face after being attacked by three people.
Police are appealing for information after the assault, which took place on a cycle path.
The victim was attacked as he was walking home on Chesney Fields at about 12.05am on Saturday, May 25.
He was approached by thee men who assaulted him before they ran off towards Gale Lane.
The man was helped by passersby, who stayed with him until police arrived and he was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.
Officers are appealing for information and anyone who can help with the investigation should call 101 and ask for David Elliso or email david.ellison0041@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.