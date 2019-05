A MAN punched a window at The Grand Opera House in York.

Police are appealing for information after the building was damaged at about 1.50am on Saturday April 27.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information about the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man should call 101 and ask for Chris Dalby or email chris.dalby@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.