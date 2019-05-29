PUPILS from a York primary school have been busy creating posters and adding sentimental personal items to a time capsule that they will bury in the grounds of new care home in the city.

Handley House’s registered manager Rachel McNally and general manager, Michael Gledhill, wanted to commemorate the completion of the £10 million home’s build and so invited children from Burton Green Primary School to be part of a project which they hope will have a lasting legacy for years to come.

Headteacher, Ash Atherton, and Olivia Tutill, Year four and five teacher, brought 30 youngsters to the home, which recently opened on the site of the former Handley Page RAF repair station on Green Lane in Clifton.

They were given a special tour of the home and brought along their chosen items to be sealed in a capsule which will be unearthed in 50 years’ time.

Rachel said: “We are so pleased that Burton Green Primary School was keen to be involved with the time capsule - it is a really exciting project and I am sure it will be a great talking point at the home for many years to come.

“I am extremely passionate about Handley House being part of the local community for many reasons, but most importantly to maintain fundamental links for our future residents.

"We look forward to continuing our great relationship with the school.”

Pupils enjoyed talking about life in a care home and were so impressed with its luxury facilities that they described it as a “five-star hotel”.

They also marvelled at the ‘Sky’ bar and showed great delight at the “cool” cinema room in which they were treated to a snippet of the latest Mary Poppins film.

Mrs Atherton said: “The time capsule idea really captured the imaginations of our pupils and got us all thinking about life today and how things might have changed in 50 years’ time. We are excited to integrate the children with the new residents of Handley House in the future.”

The Burton Green youngsters will visit the home again soon for the ceremonial burying of the time capsule where they will also get to meet its very first residents.

Handley House provides 24-hour residential and dementia care for up to 66 residents.

Its facilities include a hair salon, café, cinema, garden lounge and ‘Sky’ bar and it also uses an innovative energy efficient ground-source heating system throughout the 37,000 sq ft site.

Burton Green is part of York-based academy chain Hope Learning Trust which also includes Manor CE Academy, Vale of York Academy, Poppleton Ousebank Primary School and Barlby High Schools, who work alongside Burton Green.

The Press reported earlier this month that the school, which is at the end of Burton Stone Lane in Clifton, has been rated 'good' by Ofsted, having previously received a good rating in 2014.