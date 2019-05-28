GRAEME Swann and Henry Blofeld are to team up for a third tour of cricket chat, Dancing Down The Wicket: Pavilions, Pirouettes & Pigeons.
In the wake of The Great British Spin Off and The Great British Spin Off – The Second Innings, the former England spinner turned Test Match Special summariser and the retired BBC commentator will be on the road from September 19 to November 19.
Among the 20 dates will be the Grand Opera House, York, on October 23, with tickets on sale on 0844 871 3024 or at atgtickets.com/york.
Under discussion will be Swann's behind-the-scenes revelations about his ten-week run on 2018's Strictly Come Dancing; Blofeld’s latest retirement antics and the double act's review of a cricketing year built around the World Cup and The Ashes this summer.
Swann says: "What better way to celebrate the greatest ever summer of English cricket (hopefully!) than listening to the voice of cricket, Henry Blofeld, put his unique spin on things and me talk about coming an incredible seventh on Strictly."
Blofeld adds: "It will be great to have the old firm back in action: caught Blofeld, bowled Swann. What a way to go!"
Blofeld retired from international cricket commentary in June 2017, since when he has published his autobiography Over And Out; toured his 78 Retired show; presented a four-part series for Classic FM, Blowers Around Britain; appeared on BBC One's Would I Lie To You? and even recorded a sleep story for Calm.com.