A STREET drinker has been given a community order for a series of drunken offences in city centre premises including York’s Theatre Royal.

Karen Anne Bulmer, 51, threw whisky at an employee at the theatre and sandwiches at a Costa Coffee employee, York magistrates heard.

She also damaged a chair in a public area of the theatre outside the auditorium by wetting herself as she sat on it, disobeyed a police order to stay away from the Eagle and Child pub in High Petergate and misbehaved at The Windmill pub on Blossom Street, York.

In mitigation, Craig Robertson said Bulmer was an alcoholic but was not allowed to drink in the hostel where she was staying. “When she drinks in the street she gets into ‘situations’,” he said.

Jane Chadwick, prosecuting, said Bulmer was asking customers at Costa Coffee’s Market Street branch for money on April 3. When staff asked her to leave, she threw the sandwiches.

Bulmer, of the Changing Lives hostel, Union Street, York, pleaded guilty to assaulting the Costa Coffee employee and failure to attend an earlier hearing.

She was given a 12-month community order with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay the cafe employee £25 compensation.

The order included re-sentencing for offences for which she had appeared before the court in April of criminal damage and assault at York Theatre Royal, failure to observe a police order to stay away from the Eagle and Child, and being drunk and disorderly at the Windmill pub. She admitted all offences.