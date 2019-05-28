CARDIAC rehabilitation is a cost-effective practice, according to research carried out at the University of York.

Rehabilitation programmes help heart failure patients take control of their condition and improve their quality of life.

The study, carried out in partnership with the British Heart Foundation and the National Institute for Health Research, adds to the significant evidence already in existence to prove the benefits and cost-effectiveness of this type of treatment.

The research, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, showed that CR can benefit those who have had a range of serious heart issues, regardless of profession, income or location.

However, it also highlighted that CR uptake is consistently poor, with figures ranging from 10-60 per cent globally.

Professor Patrick Doherty, from the university's department of health sciences, said: "We know that these programmes are effective, but we also know that not enough people are accessing them.

"Whether in the comfort of their own home or at a centre, we must now work to ensure that everybody who is eligible for CR takes the opportunity."

CR is a comprehensive intervention recommended for people after they have had significant heart problems, such as a heart attack, heart surgery or heat failure.

It is also available to some people who have angina.

Programmes aim to help patients understand their conditions and recover by providing tailored lifestyle support and advice.