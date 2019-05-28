AN investigation has been launched into the cause of a massive fire near York in which 22 vehicles were damaged.

The blaze broke out at about 8.45pm on Saturday at a property just across the A64 from the Highwayman Cafe.

Police and firefighters are trying to establish what happened and are appealing for witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious at the site before the fire.

A thick plume of black smoke could be seen pouring into the air from the blaze and the A64 was temporarily closed between the Stockton on the Forest junction and the turning for North Lane.

Five fire engines from York, Huntington, Acomb and Tadcaster went to the scene, where they found the vehicles and a building used as offices were alight.

They did not leave the scene until after midnight.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said all the vehicles suffered extensive damage, and the building was '25 per cent fire damaged.'

The burnt-out wreckage of the vehicles was cordoned off by police on Sunday morning, with two officers standing guard at 8.30am.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 and quote incident number 12190094387 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.