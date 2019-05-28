A YORKSHIRE man, whose arm was amputated in a horrific wood chipper incident, has personally thanked the paramedic who treated him.

Lee Orton, 29, was working in Seamer, near Scarborough, putting hedge cuttings through a wood chipper when his left arm got caught and dragged inside.

He said: “I was screaming, I was kicking, I was doing anything to stop myself from getting put through that chipper.

“I kicked the safety stop bar on the bottom of the bar and then my arm was jammed in the roller.”

Lee’s manager freed him, but it proved to be too late as his left arm was already severed from the top of his elbow downwards.

The father-of-two, from Scorton, near Richmond, said: “My boss got on my phone to my dad.

“He was saying, ‘You’d better get to the hospital quick, he’s lost his arm’, and I can see, my arm was just completely gone.

“As much as I thought it was there, it was just gone.”

Lee has now thanked the North East Ambulance Service and the Great North Air Ambulance Service, including paramedic Sarah Graham, all of whom treated him in the aftermath of the incident on November 14 last year.

He said: “I remember the ambulance flying over me and I remember Sarah being there on the scene.

“I remember actually shaking and holding her hand with my right hand.

“If it weren’t for the Great North Air Ambulance, I don’t think I’d be here today.”

Lee was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he underwent three hours of surgery.

He spent a total of nine days in hospital before coming home, although he now faces regular check-up appointments.

Paramedic Sarah said: “Lee was unfortunate enough to lose part of his arm, so we administered advanced pain relief and treated his wound before accompanying him to hospital.

“It’s nice to see Lee is doing well and it was lovely to meet him again, under better circumstances.”

Last year, GNAAS was called out 1,062 times, for which it needed to raise £5.1m.

l To find out how you can help visit gnaas.com or give them a call on 01325 487 263.