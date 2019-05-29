A WATCHDOG has called for safety improvements at a York care home.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) says Lamel Beeches in Heslington Road - which had to pay £160,000 in fines and costs two years ago over a resident’s death - “requires improvement” over safety, effectiveness and leadership.

It said in a report that opportunities to learn from accidents and incidents were not always maximised, risk assessments were not always regularly reviewed and some staff were overdue their regular refresher training and supervision.

It said: “People’s records were not always adequately maintained and improvements were required to meet legal requirements in relation to governing the service.

“Quality assurance systems had not been effective in driving improvements across the service. In addition, notifications that the provider is legally required to send to us had not been done so consistently.”

However, the CQC also said staff were caring and knowledgeable about residents’ needs and understood how to care for them safely, and knew how to identify and report any safeguarding concerns.

“People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible,” it said, adding that staff respected people’s wishes and promoted their privacy and dignity, and residents said staff were kind.

The Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, which runs the home, said it accepted the findings and recognised it fell below the standards it expected to provide.

“Since the inspection, we have agreed an action plan with the CQC to implement the required improvements and address the concerns raised in the report.

“We have a new management team in place at Lamel Beeches and we are working hard to ensure we provide our residents with high quality care.”

In 2017, a court heard that Dunkirk veteran Alfred Colley had died after falling out of his bed and re-fracturing a hip, and the fall could have been avoided if procedures around bed rail safety had been followed.