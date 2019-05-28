A YORK pub has launched a search for an 'event tester', who will be paid to go to a range of events across the country.
Rawcliffe pub, Flying Legends, on Stirling road, is encouraging locals to apply for the dream job.
The lucky candidate will be required to undertake a road trip across the UK and provide feedback on the events they attend to help the pub plan its summer entertainment programme.
He or she will be paid £2,000.
The role has been created to celebrate the launch of Greene King's Great British Summer Social, which will see more than 1,500 events take place at the retailer's outlets nationwide.
Interested applicants should go tosummer.greeneking.co.uk/sabbartical
for more information and to apply.
The closing date for applications is Sunday, June 9.
Other local pubs taking part include The Ship Inn, at Acaster Malbis.