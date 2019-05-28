SEVERAL businesses have launched a new initiative to help support the York's independent food and drink traders.

Craft Savvy, a discount club that showcases some of the best independent pubs, bars, restaurants, eateries and breweries in York, has created a service that helps its members to save money and support independent food and drink businesses in York by bulk buying produce for companies.

Members who sign up to the service can look forward to exclusive discounts of up to 25 per cent off their bills all week at over 25 venues and growing.

Its founder, Mike Moss, said “We know people in York want to help support independents more than they currently do. This is a great way to harness the collective power of this desire which will in turn have a massive beneficial impact on the city for us all”.

York digital agency Netsells is one business already on board and is using Craft Savvy as an employee benefit.

Bethan Vincent, Head of Marketing at Netsells said:“For us it’s a real win-win when it comes to setting up this partnership, our employees enjoy a unique money saving perk whilst they help to support York’s local economy. It’s something we’re proud to facilitate, especially as we’re a business that’s located in the heart of the city”

Another organisation that's on board is Pass The Keys, an Airbnb Management company.

City Manager for York, Germaine Mason said:"This partnership allows us to direct the thousands of guests that use our growing portfolio of properties in York to Craft Savvy's partner businesses.

"We love what Craft Savvy is all about, we are strong advocates in supporting local entrepreneurs, and the concept provides us with an easy way to add value to our proposition whilst helping to support York’s tourism trade in an ethical way."

Craft Savvy’s new purchase option gives a discounted rate to anyone who may wish to buy ten or more memberships at any one time."

If you’re interested in a group buying partnership with Craft Savvy you can contact them here: https://craftsavvy.co.uk/partnerships/