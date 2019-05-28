WORK on a three million pound extension to a business headquarters near York is nearly complete.

Mosaic Fulfilment Solutions this year celebrates its 10th anniversary.

In Spring 2009, managing director Duncan Marrison opened it for business with 15 people working on storing and dispatching goods from a contact centre and warehouse on Wetherby Road, Long Marston.

Now, 10 years later, his company is preparing to open a £3 million extension to the same property, York House which includes a 200 space car park.

His staff have risen from 17 to 177 in several locations, offering a wide range of services to its clients.

Mr Marrison said: “We have always placed our clients at the centre of the business, and through our continual investment we aim to provide them a platform for growth within their own organisations, enabling them to operate more efficiently and communicate with customers more effectively.

“Investments in our systems, people and facilities further evidence this, and allows for Mosaic to provide cutting-edge solutions for our clients.”

April saw the final few touches be made on the new York House extension with the floor being poured, the glass windows fitted and the four shutter doors installed for forklift access from the expanded service yard.

Once fully grown trees that have been planted will form part of nature reserve on site, rendering the construction project carbon natural.

The addition to its base at York House next to the B1224 will add 45,000 sq ft of warehousing with 11-metre high racking and increased collation and order production space.

It will have a 200 space car park with electric car charging bays and the planting of 12,000 trees which the company says makes the whole development carbon neutral.

The company now runs a client contact centre at York House.

It has 100 plus clients across the UK, which include retailers, e-commerce businesses, companies specialising in fast moving commercial goods and charities.

It provides warehouse facilities for them, as well as posting facilities, printing facilities, a data driven marketing channel and a digital mail service.

For e-commerce companies, it provides secure document and storage facilities, pick and pack services and dispatch and courier management services.

It also offers other services and can help its clients work with Amazon, shopify, woo commerce

and Magento.