AN appeal has been issued to find the family of a man who died at his home in York last week.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the home of Peter Cecil Wilkinson, 65, in George Court, off Penley's Grove Street, on Thursday after a concerned friend raised the alarm as they had not seen him for several days.
The force added that Peter was found dead in his home and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Inquiries so far have not traced any of Peter’s next of kin. It is believed he previously worked at Nestle and was born in Gosforth, Tyne and Wear.
North Yorkshire’s coroner’s office is urging relatives of Peter or anyone who knows a member of his family to get in touch on 01609 643123.
Comments are closed on this article.