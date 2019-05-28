A YORK funeral director is planning a parachute jump for charity, despite having never flown before.
Hayley Owen, 30, who has her business on Boroughbridge Road, will be undertaking a tandem jump at Bridlington Airfield in September.
She is hoping to make as much money as possible for York Hospital's Butterfly Appeal, which is raising funds for a new, £250,000 bereavement suite for parents whose babies have died.
Despite never having set foot in a plane before, Hayley isn't in the least bit nervous about her jump: "I've got a parachute, haven't I?
"The hospital's fundraising leaflet says to 'challenge yourself', so that's what I'm doing.
"I'm looking forward to it and I'm doing it with a professional jumper, so I'm not just flinging myself out."
If you would like to help Hayley reach her target of £1,500 go to justgiving.com/fundraising/hayley-owen9