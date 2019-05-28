PATIENTS at a York GP practice say they were shocked when it became the first in the city to be rated ‘outstanding’ by a national health watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) gave the accolade last month to the Haxby Group, which currently runs 11 surgery sites, including six in York.

But two patients at one of the surgeries, Old Forge Surgery in Upper Poppleton, have spoken out about the findings in letters to The Press.

Peter Hardy said Old Forge used to be the “best village GP practice anyone could wish for”.

He said: “Doctors, nurses and receptionists all combined to give a service we felt privileged to receive. Then the practice was taken over by the Haxby Group and now it has deteriorated in our experience so that every aspect, except for the medical care itself, bears no resemblance to what it was. So the recent accolade showered upon the Haxby GP Practice by the CQC comes as a great shock to us.” He said he could only assume the conclusions were reached without talking to Old Forge patients.

Karen Whiting said she was “stunned” by the rating, saying that while medical care and staff attitudes remained excellent, services surrounding patient care had become a cause of great frustration and concern.

The patients said their concerns related to issues such as difficulties getting through and seeing the doctor they wanted, and the loss of local receptionists who they knew, and who knew them.

But Haxby Group GP Partner Dr Daniel Kimberling said the CQC’s rating followed multiple pre-visits and an inspection which “left no stone unturned”, including reviewing unedited feedback from all patients.

“The issues raised by a small number of patients from Old Forge Surgery relate to changes and improvements made since we merged with the Gale Farm Practice Partners in 2015.

“In effect, the same partners run Old Forge surgery and the only changes made have improved safety, extended the surgery opening times and allowed patients to access more services.”

He said a new state-of-the-art telephone and call handling system with a new phone number had been installed, so that all calls were answered, on average, within a minute, more clinicians were employed and longer GP appointments were given. Increased services available included warfarin testing closer to home, vasectomies and improved women’s services.

“Whilst we appreciate that there have been some teething problems and challenges involved in implementing some of these changes, particularly with tackling the old phone system, we are utterly confident that today we offer a safe, responsive, caring and effective service,” he added.