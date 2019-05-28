A BUSINESS set up to supply beauty salons has opened in York.

The first PR Salon Supplies was set up in Hartlepool in 2007, and supplied hairdressing and beauty traders throughout Teesside, and the business has grown in the last 12 years.

Now, the company has expanded into North Yorkshire and Tyne and Wear, with a 3,500 square foot premises in Clifton Moor opening last year and already fully operational.

The new site has a hair and beauty wholesale store on the ground level and a training room on the first floor, which allows the business to offer accredited training courses.

Currently, the York team has three staff members who have all previously worked in the industry.

A spokesman said: "We pride ourselves in being able to offer not only great service but great prices on both our major brand lines and our own exclusive lines. We deal directly with all the major suppliers and hold unrivalled levels of stock.

"We’ve had some new customers asking why we are so much cheaper on certain lines than our competitor’s and this is purely due to the massive volumes of stock our sister company orders from the manufacturers. The directors run another business supplying wholesalers throughout the country, and due to this buying power, we can pass these savings onto our customers."

To find out more, follow PR Salon Supplies York on Facebook and Instagram.