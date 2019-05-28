THE number of council homes in York in need of essential repairs has jumped from zero to more than 540 in the past three years, according to figures from the local authority.

But City of York Council says the rise is due to a “recalculation”, leading to a “more accurate figure”.

The council owns about 7,544 homes and records show that last year 546 of those properties failed to meet the decent homes standard set by the Government.

This means the properties may need major repairs, have unfit heating or an inadequate kitchen or bathroom.

A spokesman for the council said the revised figures “allow us to develop a more suitable strategy for ensuring our properties are up to and even exceeding the decency standard”.

The council’s own data says in 2016 zero council homes failed to meet the decency standard. In 2017 that number rose to 298.

Green councillor Denise Craghill, the new executive member for housing, said: “Any council homes falling below the Decent Homes Standard is an important concern, which I will be looking into further – I have had some cases in my own ward where standards of maintenance have fallen short of what we would expect.

“As a landlord the council has a responsibility to set high standards for the rental sector in York, despite budget limitations. I will be discussing with officers how we can use all the resources at our disposal to make sure as quickly as possible that all council homes meet the decency standard and beyond.”

The Labour group hit out at the news. Cllr Michael Pavlovic said: “Whether it’s the issue of an increasing number of council properties being left empty, when 1,600 people are waiting for a council home, or learning this week that the number of council homes in need of repair has risen from zero under Labour to over 500 under the Liberal Democrats, it’s clear what we’ve thought for some time is true – decent quality, affordable housing isn’t a priority for York Lib Dems.”

Lib Dem councillor Sue Hunter said the group was committed to delivering more affordable homes in the city “rather than just playing politics”.

She added: “It is important to both accurately understand the number of council-owned homes that require improvement, and ensure that these homes meet and exceed the Government’s decency standard. Alongside our commitment to providing more affordable homes, we have asked the council to work to make sure as quickly as possible that council homes meet or exceed the decency standard.”

“Work is underway on the Housing Delivery programme, the biggest council house building programme in York since the 1970s, we are pushing for progress on our Local Plan, to deliver both housing and protection for the character of the city, and there is more to be done.”