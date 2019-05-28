FAST on the heels of their Joseph Rowntree Theatre production of Mozart’s The Marriage Of Figaro, York Opera have started chorus rehearsals immediately for their next show.
Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Gondoliers will be performed at York Theatre Royal from October 22 to 26.
"New members are very welcome in all voices, especially altos," says York Opera stalwart Pauline Marshall.
"We've welcomed some exciting new singers into our midst over the past couple of years and still have room for plenty more!"
Auditions for solo parts will be held on June 10 and 11; anyone requiring information about solo or chorus involvement should contact York Opera on 01904 781126.