A YORK-based property development company has announced record profits for 2018.

S Harrison has seen pre-tax profits top a record £12m.

Chairman Martyn Harrison said this was due to low gearing, a strong balance sheet and significant cash reserves, all of which positioned the firm to build on its success, focusing on off-market opportunities across Yorkshire and beyond.

In the year to December 31, the group delivered profits of £12.4m, up from £4.7m the previous year, on a turnover of £47.07m, up from £29.2m in 2017.

Net assets totalled £55.9m, of which £16.81m was held in cash.

Martyn Harrison said: "Despite a record profit performance, what pleases me more is the longer view.

"Development is a business with peaks and troughs [and] a more important measure of success is the group's consistency of profit performance over time.

"Taking a rolling three-year perspective to level out those peaks and troughs, the company continues to show sustained and impressive growth."

In 2018, a significant proportion of S Harrison's schemes focused on the hotel and student accommodation sectors, with major schemes delivered for Leeds University, Hotel du Vin in Stratford and Travelodge in Lincoln - for which it recently won the Best Large Commercial Project at the Local Authority Building Control East Midlands Building Excellence Awards.

It currently has a number of projects in progress, including a new Lidl store in York and its redevelopment of historic Buchan House in Edinburgh, both of which are due for completion this year, as well as a project to deliver 190 new homes for sale or rent in Whitby.

The company has also recently submitted planning application for 322 private rented sector homes, a gym, cafe and commercial space at the East Street gateway site in Leeds, as well as eyeing up further opportunities in Edinburgh and Leith.

Martyn Harrison said: "With our flexibility and the breadth of our market experience we focus on markets that are most vibrant.

"We apply stringent cost-control disciplines and realistic expectations to ensure that we bring forward schemes which are deliverable and profitable for all involved."

"It is that combination that makes us so attractive as a partner to the blue-chip companies with whom we increasingly work."