YORK band Miles And The Chain Gang make their Fulford Arms debut on Wednesday (June 5) on an 8pm bill shared with headlining blues trio Knuckle, Hell Fire Jack and Goodnight Ladies.

"We've been experimenting playing as trio," says songwriter Miles Salter, the York writer, musician, storyteller and reviewer for The Press, who will be joined by drummer Billy Hickling and bassist Tim Bruce. Billy has toured with the Stomp percussion show and Tim is a York veteran of many bands, including the revived The Goosehorns." Miles And The Chain Gang pull on a diverse list of influences, from Van Morrison to The Police and Sam Cooke.