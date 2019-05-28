A NORTH Yorkshire animal feed manufacturer is to invest £12 million in a new production facility - the biggest single investment in the the company’s history.

I’Anson Brothers Ltd, of Masham, has unveiled plans to build a new production facility, as part of its ‘2020 Vision’ programme to deliver a sustainable future for the business.

Work will begin on the new, 23,000 sq ft facility in 2020, at Dalton New Bridge, the next phase of the Dalton Industrial Estate.

The ultramodern facility has been designed to be as energy efficient as possible and will employ industry standard Best Available Techniques (BAT) to maintain the highest operational and environmental efficiency.

These include computerised operations to deliver precision use of ingredients, variable speed control of electrical drives and vehicle routing to save road miles, as well as stringent environmental controls, with solar panels and heat pumps installed to maximise green energy use.

Producing an initial 150,000 tonne capacity per year, with two production lines producing more than 30 tonnes per hour, this increased production will enable I’Anson to meet the growing demand of existing customers, expand its export operations and continue to be a major supporter of the North Yorkshire farming economy.

I’Anson currently employs 80 people from the local area and this new production facility will initially create 10 new jobs.

It will also allow I’Anson to grow its existing network of local producers, farmers and suppliers, from whom it buys a large proportion of its raw materials for manufacture.

Founded in Masham in 1900, I’Anson has grown to become a leader in the production of animal feeds and has been based at its current mill for 60 years.

It supports more than 3,000 customers nationally and internationally, exporting to more than 40 countries.

I’Anson’s headquarters will remain in Masham, where it will continue to manufacture an extensive range of micronised feeds, speciality rations and horse feeds.

The new facility will focus on the production of bulk farm feeds, enabling it to expand its UK and overseas sales of its British Horse Feeds and The Golden Paste supplement range.

MD Chris I’Anson said: “This is an exciting time for I’Anson and everyone connected to us.

“For the last 60 years, we have been based at Masham and have continually invested in new technology to increase production volumes and our efficiency.

“However, the physical limitations of the site mean we have reached production capacity, constraining our ability to grow.

“This new facility paves the way for us to not only meet the increasing demands of our existing customers, but also provides significant opportunities for future growth and allows us to continue being a proud supporter of the local economy.”