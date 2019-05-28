THE fantastic contribution made by volunteers in North Yorkshire will be celebrated next week as part of a national event.
Volunteers’ Week, from June 1 to 7, is a chance to celebrate and say thank you for the contribution millions of volunteers make across the UK.
Community organisations, social enterprises and individual volunteers make a huge contribution to lives across the county and enable extended service provision in ways that would not otherwise be possible.
Last year, almost 6,000 volunteers helped the county council to deliver services to communities, with home library service volunteers delivering more than 50,000 items to 14,000 people who can’t get to a library and 98 countryside volunteers spending 1,322 hours maintaining public rights of way. The council’s chair, Cllr Jim Clark, will attend several events across the county next week.