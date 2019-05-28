AN AWARD-WINNING food writer, cookery teacher and chef is heading to York next month to share her skills and tips with Italian food lovers.

Valentina Harris is to host a Chef’s Table event and A Taste of Italy session at The Cookery School at the Grand Hotel on June 22 and 23.

The youngest member of a large Anglo-Italian family of gourmets, Valentina was educated in Italy before heading to London, where she built her reputation primarily as a private chef until the publication of her first award-winning cookery book in 1984.

One of the founders of the London Chapter of the prestigious Les Dames D’Escoffier society for women within the catering and hospitality industry, she teaches at a number of cookery schools across the UK and can be seen demonstrating at food and drink festivals worldwide.

Andrew Dixon, Head Chef Tutor at the school, said: “We are thrilled to have secured Valentina because, within our industry, when you think of Italian cookery Valentina Harris is the name that springs to mind.

“She’s not just an excellent cook and teacher, she is also a world renowned expert and author on Italian Food and Culture and those who sign up for these events really will take away skills and advice they can draw on for the rest of their lives.”

The Cookery School opened in the spring at York's only five star hotel and has unveiled a packed calendar of workshops, classes and demonstrations for coming months.

For more information, go to www.thegrandyork.co.uk/cookery-school/cookery-classes/.