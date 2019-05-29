SPONSORED CONTENT

THE owner of one of York’s most respected building companies, John Butler, has decided it is time to hang up the architects’ plans and enjoy retirement.

John has had a long, successful and much-travelled career, which has spanned more than six decades and, to mark the occasion, he said he would like to thank all the people he has come into contact with over the years.

He said: “I feel privileged to have met and worked with some wonderful people. I’ve had a great time and made some firm friends. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has worked for me over the past 38 years: the fabulous suppliers, and those who chose me to build their homes. I will really miss them all.”

John’s career began in 1955 after leaving Archbishop Holgate Grammar School when he served a five-year apprenticeship in joinery, and gained his City & Guilds qualification.

He then joined the Ministry of Building & Works in 1961 at Imphal Barracks in York, which became a launch pad for several years’ working abroad.

In 1964 he was posted to Masirah Island, Oman, as assistant clerk of works, building a new RAF Station. John recalls that at the time it was a great adventure for a young man from York. He said: “We lived on the base but got to travel around to see the sights. It was a real eyeopener, too, to see the living conditions of some of the locals.”

Later postings took him to Aden, working on Fleet Air Arm installations.

On returning to the UK, John married his wife Annette in 1967.

The following year, along with three-week-old daughter Joanne, the family moved to Cyprus where John worked at RAF Akrotiri. Talking about the early days in Cyprus, John said: “Annette was really supportive, it couldn’t have been easy for her living in a hotel with a tiny baby until we found a home.”

But the couple settled into island life and their son Paul was born there. They made many good friends, one of those being their neighbour, Joe Bunting.

Many years later, and much to Mr Butler’s surprise, Joe turned up in Poppleton as his new next-door neighbour.

“It was such an amazing coincidence,” John said, “We hadn’t seen each other for years.”

Now a qualified master builder, another spell overseas in 1974 took John to Muscat as a project manager.

John said he really enjoyed all his time abroad – especially Cyprus - but returned to base in Poppleton in 1980.

He then worked on various large building projects including Phase 2 at Drax Power Station where he was senior inspector.

In 1981, deciding he had had enough of working for other people, he chose to follow in his father’s footsteps and set up in business for himself.

Starting small with extensions and barn conversions, John and his team developed a niche for building quality individual homes - always with great attention to detail and excellent workmanship.

As well as the houses, with build costs from £200,000 and upwards, John takes great pride that he was chosen to construct the Poppleton Community Centre, and, later, the Poppleton Junior Football Club’s clubhouse which stand at the heart of the village he grew up in.

He also built the clubhouse at the Forest of Galtres Golf Club, situated between Skelton and Wigginton where he could combine business and pleasure, as his favourite pastime is enjoying a round of golf.

Over the years John has enjoyed working alongside sister Liz - acting as his personal assistant and secretary - and son Paul, who runs his own company, Paul Butler Architects Ltd, has also worked from the same offices at Westfield House in Poppleton, York. In fact, Paul has been instrumental in many of John’s new build projects, making for a real family affair!

When asked how he plans to enjoy his time, John admitted he wasn’t sure, but as one of the first members of the Fox Inn Golf Society which was formed 35 years ago, he expects to be playing a round or two. He also plans long walks for his dog, and spending more time with his family.

It has been a long a successful career with, as John admits, many ups and a few downs. He said: “I have survived three recessions, but I am proud of all the work we have done. It wouldn’t have been possible without the people who have worked with me and for me. It’s a sad day for those still with me, and I do wish them all well, but at 80 I do feel it is time to call it a day.”

AN INVITATION…

There is a retirement gathering celebrating John’s career at Poppleton Community Centre, Main Street, Upper Poppleton, on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 5pm onwards. All former clients, suppliers and staff are very welcome. John looks forward to seeing you then!

We would like to thank the following companies for supporting us since we first opened in 1981.

