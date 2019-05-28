A MAN and a woman have been charged with a number of offences after an alleged disturbance at a North Yorkshire caravan site, which was followed by a police chase.
North Yorkshire Police said a man, 29, has been charged with assault, common assault, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
He will appear at York Magistrates Court today (May 28).
It follows a disturbance at the Crow's Nest caravan park near Filey at around 7.45pm on Sunday and subsequent police chase along the A64.
Meanwhile, a woman is also due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates' Court on June 24 charged with four counts of assault by beating and using threatening / abusive words or behaviour following the disturbance and pursuit.
Comments are closed on this article.