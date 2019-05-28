Here in Poppleton we used to have the best village GP practice anyone could wish for.

Doctors, nurses and receptionists all combined to give a service we felt privileged to receive.

Then the practice was taken over by the Haxby Group and now it has deteriorated in our experience so that every aspect, except for the medical care itself, bears no resemblance to what it was.

So the recent accolade showered upon the Haxby GP Practice by the CQC (York GP practice first in city to be rated ‘outstanding’, April 18) comes as a great shock to us and we can only assume that the CQC came to their conclusion without ever talking to the patients of Poppleton Old Forge Surgery.

We were given the facility to write down our complaints and suggestions and we know many were received but as far as we know not one has been acted upon.

If the CQC would like to come to Poppleton and talk to villagers about their surgery and then do another report, we would welcome that.

Peter Hardy,

Nether Poppleton,York

Services are a cause of great frustration

I was stunned to hear of the “outstanding” award given to the Haxby Group.

Old Forge Surgery in Upper Poppleton has been taken over by the Haxby Group and whilst the medical care and staff attitude at Old Forge remain excellent, the services surrounding patient care have become a cause of great frustration and concern.

I can only assume the CQC interviewed very few, if any, patients and didn’t review the Patient Feedback Questionnaires.

Karen Whiting,

Nether Poppleton, York