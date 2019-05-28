IN the last 50 years I’ve heard many predictions of the death of railways but they’re still here.
So unlike Brian McCusker with his reference to ‘systems of transportation... that will make the trip from York to London in 10 minutes’ (Letters, May 23) I won’t be taken in by promises of ever faster travel made by American billionaires who haven’t yet built a long distance functioning hyper loop or whatever.
I recently made a rare trip abroad, travelling from London to Brussels in just over two hours via the Channel Tunnel and HS1. For that I thank Margaret Thatcher who overcame objectors to build the Channel Tunnel, and John Prescott for finalising the high-speed link. For much of the high speed route I travelled at 186mph. My UK rail journeys in the UK are 125mph max; good but not high-speed these days.
Truly the British have a strange attitude to high speed rail. Britain has high-speed links to Paris, Brussels and now Amsterdam but improved links within the UK cause widespread protest? Sometimes Yorkshire folk can be their own worst enemies.
Better trans-Pennine rail links and electrification around Yorkshire are needed but if HS2 is cancelled the money will not be reallocated to other transport projects. The Treasury doesn’t work that way. Much money has already been committed to HS2 and will be wasted if cancelled. The North and North East need better railways but cancelling HS2 is not the answer.
Roger Backhouse,
Upper Poppleton, York