MONEY makes the world go around - so make sure to maximise yours by cracking open the nest egg that is a Lifetime Mortgage.

Homeowners, aged 55 and over, released nearly £4 billion from their homes in 2018, according to the latest quarterly lending figures* from the Equity Release Council. Long-term increases in the nation’s house prices mean that for many homeowners, their home represents a substantial financial asset.

Accessing this wealth could help you improve your finances using a specialist mortgage, known as a Lifetime Mortgage, specifically designed for the over 55s.

Lifetime Mortgages are the perfect way to unlock this wealth, turning it into tax-free cash. Releasing equity with a Lifetime Mortgage means that you maintain full home ownership for life. With joint ownership, you maintain ownership until you both enter long-term care, or pass away, and there are no required monthly repayments.

Many people are enjoying tax-free cash from their homes for any purpose; including dream holidays, home improvements, mortgage repayment, and, increasingly, using money to gift early inheritances to family. In this way, UK homeowners are enjoying the real benefits of their wealth while they can fully appreciate it, and while family members may need the extra financial assistance.

Is it safe, do I lose ownership of my home?

Contrary to popular belief, taking out a lifetime mortgage does not affect the ownership of your home. Your home remains your own for life. The mortgage, plus the interest accrued, only gets repaid at the end of your lifetime, or going into long term care.

Do I have to pay tax on the money I release?

The money you release from your home is tax-free. It can be spent however you see fit, from providing an early inheritance to your family to travelling the world.

Can I end up owing more than the value of my home?

The Equity Release Council’s ‘No Negative Equity Guarantee’ ensures that your estate will never owe more than the value of your property when it is sold. Once the property ceases to be your primary residence and is sold, the sale proceeds can be used to pay off the lifetime mortgage and any interest that has accrued. Once the loan has been repaid, any remaining funds will be paid to you or your estate.

Can I release equity from my home if I have an outstanding mortgage?

You can still release equity from your home if you have an outstanding mortgage, provided that you can clear the outstanding mortgage balance on completion of your lifetime mortgage. In fact, clearing an existing mortgage balance is one of the most popular uses of a lifetime mortgage.

Must I make monthly repayments with a lifetime mortgage?

Despite the name, a lifetime mortgage features no required monthly payments. As with any other borrowing, an interest rate is charged. Any interest you choose not to pay is simply added to the total and paid when you, or your heirs, eventually sell the property. However, should you wish, some plans allow you to make voluntary, penalty-free payments of up to 10 per cent per year of the amount you borrowed.

Must I borrow a specific amount as I’m not sure what I need?

Some Lifetime Mortgages allow you to take a smaller initial lump sum with access to a further cash reserve facility for the future. There is no obligation to use this cash reserve, but it can provide financial security should you ever need it. If you don’t use this, it doesn’t affect your estate upon repayment. You only get charged interest on what you use, putting you in full control of your finances.

