After the story released by the UN that one million species are at risk because of us, the payment for using fossil fuels is starting to unroll. Not only this but our country will now degrade faster than ever due to rising sea levels.
It has to stop. As the main country historically responsible for global warming, we should be the first one to act on it, not be standing by while it worsens and we head towards 3-6 C global warming.
The government is not doing enough. As we the younger generation look on as the world is getting worse and worse, is it really fair that we will have to clean up the mess that the other generations have made?
No. So we have to act now, not in another 20 years, by which time it will be too late.
Will Kingston, age 13,
Clifton, York
