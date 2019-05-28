Where do we go now from this supreme and unprecedented political disaster? We do not have a government.

Who would have believed that Prime Minister Theresa May’s term of office would have turned into this continuous nightmare on Whitehall.

Give politicians an open ended deadline and they’ll happily fill it. After the referendum and three years of endless discussion and meetings by May and the EU lot we end up with zero.

On a human level I feel sorry for May’s humiliation - but I’m more concerned about the damage to our democracy and country that she has inflicted - she has brought us to our knees.

The final straw will be the Brexit Party annihilating the Tories and Labour in the EU elections. In 30 years these events will make a great Netflix series.

I’m not confident about Boris Johnson as the new leader and possible PM. Yes, he has charisma and is popular in the party - and outside - but he does drop regular verbal clangers.

I don’t think Gove, Hunt, Rudd, McVey, Raab, are ready. My bet is on Andrea Leadsom. She has proved a capable Leader of the House, was eloquent in the last General Election, has put Speaker Bercow in his place and has personality, charisma, eloquent clarity and exudes confidence.

And my God, do we need confidence.

Keith Massey,

Bishopthorpe, York