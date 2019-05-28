A RIDE-ON lawnmower has been stolen from a farm in York.
North Yorkshire Police said it received a report that a green John Deer ride-on lawnmower was stolen from a farm on Bad Bargain Lane between Saturday and 8am yesterday (May 27).
The force added that inquiries are ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information which may assist in the investigation is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote NYP-27052019-0120 or 12190095175
