RESIDENTS in York and across Yorkshire are being encouraged to host a Big Tea party to celebrate the work of the NHS.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charity wants people to organise a tea party on or around July 5 and invite friends, family and colleagues along to mark the 71st birthday of the NHS, and raise vital funds for its life-saving work.
Danielle Norman, YAS Charity manager, said: “The NHS Big Tea is a great opportunity to celebrate the amazing work of our staff and NHS colleagues and support our charity’s life-saving work in the process.”
The YAS Charity aims to provide everyone with the skills to respond in an emergency by funding defibrillators in the community, providing free first aid training and supporting the Restart a Heart Day initiative which provides cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training to thousands of schoolchildren across Yorkshire on October 16.
Tea party resources, containing everything you need to get you started including posters and invitations, are available at https://www.yascharity.org.uk/support-us/fundraising/the-big-tea-2019/
Email yas.charity@nhs.uk to let them know that you are holding a Big Tea event and send them photos from the day and share on social media making sure you tag @yas_charity and use the hashtag #NHSBigTea.