ARSONISTS are believed to have started a fire at an infant school in North Yorkshire, which caused "severe damage" to an early years outdoor area.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in a single storey building at Saltergate Infant School on Newby Crescent in Harrogate at about 8.30pm yesterday (May 27).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate."

In a statement on the school's website, headteacher Linda Mortimer commented: "On Monday 27th May, Saltergate Infant school suffered an attempted break-in and an arson attack. It was purely due to the vigilance of members of the local community that the fire service personnel and the police were on site soon after these attacks - our grateful thanks for their efforts in dangerous circumstances.

"Although the severe damage to the early years outdoor area is heart breaking, it could have been so much worse if the fire had extended to the school buildings. I am of course, deeply saddened that anyone should wish to destroy an area designed and made for young children embarking on their journey in education."

"We thank you for your support and offers of help. It means such a lot to the staff and governors to know that our community is ready and willing to 'get to work' to make the school site safe for our children. It's heart warming to know that so many people care. On this occasion we have to let others take the lead. Firstly, the fire service and CSI will need to complete their investigations and the local authority representatives will then ensure that the area is safe for the children, who will be back to school on Tuesday June 4, after the half term holiday. "

Crews put out the fire using two hose reel jets.