A YORK runner who is 54 years old has completed her 54th marathon.

Janet Wood said she was pleased to say she had finished the Edinburgh marathon on Sunday in 4:22:31.

She said: "I had a lovely run and couldn’t ask for better weather in Scotland. Rain at the start, sunshine to give us hope in the middle and a headwind to finish off to the end."

Janet Wood, a York-based Pilates expert and running coach who has competed in marathons in the USA and across the UK, says Pilates has been the secret to her fitness and had helped her to keep on running into her 50s.

