THE original Filmore & Union restaurant has closed after the firm went into administration.
Specialising in health-inspired neighbourhood catering, it first opened its doors in Petergate, York, in 2012 and at its height had 17 centres.
But at the start of the bank holiday weekend, most of the restaurants put up the shutters and stopped trading.
Administrators FRP Advisory LLP said they are working with those staff who have lost their job regarding redundancy payments.
Staff at the chain's restaurant in Skipton are claiming they were given no warning that their branch was to close and are alleging they are owed money by the company.
Some of the branches, including others in York, have been sold to Coffeesmith Collectives Ltd.