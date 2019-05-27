HEALTH staff marked nearly 2,000 years with the NHS when they gathered at the Park Inn by Radisson in central York.

The event honoured 73 people who had all clocked up 25 years service and between them they had worked 1,825 years. All had spent at least 10 years consecutively with York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Its chief executive Mike Proctor said: "One of the strengths of the Trust is the experience provided by our staff who have devoted their working lives to the NHS.

"Staff are without doubt our greatest asset and work extremely hard to provide the very best possible care to our patients. Each and every one of them is a credit to our service and the public they serve."

Dr Joanne McVey, consultant clinical psychologist and deputy head of psychological medicine, said: "Walking down any hospital corridor or in outpatient clinics gives me the same feeling now, some 27 years later, as it did when I was 21."

“I have been lucky to work with so many fantastic colleagues and to have received quality, professional, training along the way.”

Midwife Sue McAulay said: “I love coming to work. Every day is different and there is always something new to learn, even after these years - it certainly keeps me on my toes!”