NEARLY 100 people abseiled from the top of a 1,000-year-old North Yorkshire cathedral tower in a single day.

Together the 94 people raised at least £25,000 to help preserve Ripon Cathedral.

All climbed 65 steps to the top of its South West clock tower before abseiling down 115 feet, watched by a crowd that lined the cathedral forecourt all day.

Molly Lawson, fundraising events officer at Ripon Cathedral, said: “They are certainly all much braver than me. I am so proud of everyone who took part.

“They’ve done such a fantastic job raising lots of money for this beautiful building.”