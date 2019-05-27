ANTIBIOTIC levels in some rivers across the world are up to 300 times the ‘safe’ level, a University of York-led team of scientists has found.
Researchers found at least one of the 14 most commonly used antibiotics in 65 per cent of the rivers sampled in 72 countries.
Concentrations of metronidazole, used to treat skin and mouth infections, were at 300 times the accepted ‘safe’ level in one Bangladeshi river.
The study revealed that Asia and Africa were most likely to have ‘unsafe’ levels of antibiotics, but sites in Europe including one in Austria, and North and South America also gave rise for concern.
Professor Alistair Boxall, Theme Leader of the York Environmental Sustainability Institute, said: “The results are quite eye-opening and worrying, demonstrating the widespread contamination of river systems around the world with antibiotic compounds.
“Many scientists and policy-makers now recognise the role of the natural environment in the antimicrobial resistance problem. Solving the problem is going to be a mammoth challenge and will need investment in infrastructure for waste and wastewater treatment, tighter regulation and the cleaning up of already contaminated sites.”