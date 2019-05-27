MILITARY history enthusiasts will have the chance to tour the place where 28,000 men died in a Palm Sunday snowstorm and learn why they fell.

Strensall Local History Group, with help from a member of the Towton Battlefield Society, is organising a tour of Towton battlefield, between Tadcaster and Sherburn-in-Elmet, on June 26 and an introductory talk tomorrow at Strensall Village Hall.