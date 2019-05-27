MILITARY history enthusiasts will have the chance to tour the place where 28,000 men died in a Palm Sunday snowstorm and learn why they fell.
Strensall Local History Group, with help from a member of the Towton Battlefield Society, is organising a tour of Towton battlefield, between Tadcaster and Sherburn-in-Elmet, on June 26 and an introductory talk tomorrow at Strensall Village Hall.
The Battle of Towton in a snowstorm on Palm Sunday 1461 is believed to be the bloodiest on English soil because an estimated 28,000 people died.
It lasted for hours and was a major battle of the Wars of the Roses between the Yorkists and the Lancastrians.
Tomorrow’s talk will begin at 7.15pm and will include exhibits of the type of weapons used in the battle. The tour will leave the hall at 1pm on June 26.
For more details email Colin Jenkins, treasurer, SLHG:-jenkins550@btinternet.com.