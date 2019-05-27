LETTING the bus take the strain has won a major York employer an award.

City of York Council’s iTravel team challenged organisations within the city to persuade their employees to leave the car at home and catch the bus to work instead.

For the whole of March , staff at the three participating businesses logged their mode of transport as part of the iTravel Savvy campaign and sent their records to iTravel.

The council team has now revealed that the organisation with the highest proportion of its employees travelling to work by bus was John Lewis & Partners.

Their efforts won the partnership an award and a gift hamper, which was delivered to its Vangarde site.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, the council’s transport executive member, said: “It’s really pleasing to see the city’s major employers working with the iTravel team to promote sustainable travel options to their employees.

I’d like to congratulate everyone involved, but particularly the winning team from John Lewis & Partners.”

Council leader Cllr Keith Aspden, said: “The iTravel Savvy campaign reflects the council’s commitment to promoting sustainable forms of transport to reduce congestion and improve air quality.”