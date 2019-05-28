YORK Theatre Royal is marking its 275th birthday by naming a special gin after its resident ghost.

Grey Lady gin has been distilled by York Gin and gets its name from the Grey Lady, a nun who is said to have been bricked up in a windowless room after falling in love with a nobleman.

The gin, said to be subtly flavoured with Earl Grey tea,will be available to buy at the theatre, the adjacent De Grey Rooms and the York Gin shop in Pavement.

It was launched as the theatre welcomes another spirit in the famous ghost story Turn of the Screw.

The haunting adaptation of the Henry James story, which stars Janet Dibley, is on stage until June 1.