A DUNKIRK veteran has marked his 100th birthday by joining the Lord Mayor of York in officially re-opening the sports bar at a York club.
Ron Kitt and Cllr Janet Looker cut a ribbon at the Burton Lane Club, which has just undergone a £34,000 refurbishment.
The work has included the re-upholstering of furniture, replacement of carpets, installation of new lighting and creation of a dedicated darts area.
Ron has told The Press previously how he only just survived the Dunkirk evacuation when he and his colleagues started rowing a bot across the Channel to England.
It started leaking and so they had to swim, but luckily they were then rescued by a Royal Navy ship.