I have no objections to Britain being a monarchy or to our current monarch.

But I see no reason why she should have a square named after her in the middle of York as the Dean and Chapter of York Minster are proposing.

What connection does HM Queen Elizabeth II have with York, other than being Queen of the entire United Kingdom?

We are lucky if she visits the city more than once a decade.

Even when she does put in an appearance, she’s gone in a matter of hours.

York is not Windsor, or Sandringham, or Balmoral.

If the Dean and Chapter want to mark her long reign, then their idea of having a statue of her on the Minster will do the job more than adequately.

Naming their proposed new square outside the West Door of the Minster after her as well reeks of the Dean and Chapter wanting to curry favour with the Head of their Church rather than thinking about the good of the city.

Names last, especially street names. Micklegate, more than 1,000 years old, is just one example here in York, which has many more almost as old.

For a 23rd century York resident, Elizabeth II will mean no more and no less than Edward II, Queen Anne or even the yet to be crowned George VII.

There are so many possible names for the proposed square, all of which have the benefit of praising someone of lasting significance for York.

If the Minster must honour an English monarch, how about Richard III of the House of York.

He loved the city and the city loved him so much when they heard of his death on Bosworth Field, they recorded his death in a way that must have been close to treason towards his enemy and successor Henry VII.

How about naming the area after the main architect of the Minster?

What man has made a bigger contribution to York’s appearance both now and for many centuries past and future?

It is impossible to imagine the city without his work.

I have no idea who he was, but there has been enough research into the Minster’s history and the Minster archives are sufficiently extensive that surely someone somewhere knows the answer or could find it out.

If the Dean and Chapter prefer a religious person, there are plenty of York saints.

St Wilfrid’s Square might be interpreted by visitors as being connected to St Wilfrid in Duncombe Place, but St Alcuin’s Square is a possibility.

St Alcuin of York worked at the Minster, was headmaster of what is now St Peter’s School and was chosen by Charlemagne the Great to lead the royal school where his children and so many of that era’s great scholars were taught.

St Margaret Clitherow lived her entire life in York.

She has the drawback that she was persecuted and executed by the infant Church of England but choosing her name would give the Minster a chance to show how ecumenical it can be.

The Dean and Chapter could choose an Archbishop of York, though perhaps not Archbishop Scrope who was executed for treason.

The Minster must have the full list somewhere and it must include at least one shining example of Christianity who achieved such great deeds in the religious or secular world that they merit the honour of having part of the centre of York named in perpetuity after them.

In any case, who said the Dean and Chapter must choose the name?

Why not put it up for a public choice, since the public will have to use the name long after the current Dean and Chapter have gone to their eternal rest.

Here’s my suggestion.

There is a name whose owner gave York an international significance and has a strong Christian connection.

His reputation has endured for 17 centuries and counting.

It spans nearly the entire history of our almost 2,000 year old city.

Constantine the Great was proclaimed Emperor of the Roman Empire in the heart of York, very close to where his statue now stands. His conversion and his decision to make Christianity the official religion of the Roman Empire was perhaps the most important decision of all time for the survival of the Christian Church.

What could be more fitting than for the proposed new square outside the West Door of York Minster to be called The Constantine the Great Square?