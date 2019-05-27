TRAVELLERS camping on a York stray have departed by a council deadline - but left many bags of rubbish behind on the grass.
Half a dozen caravans have been pitched on Heworth Stray, off Malton Road since early last week.
City of York Council gave them until yesterday to leave and pledged to take steps to prevent anyone camping there again in future.
Tom Brittain, assistant director for housing & community safety at City of York Council, said camping of any kind was prohibited on the stray, adding:“Once these caravans are off site we are looking at measures to restrict access to prevent this from happening again.”
The caravans left yesterday evening, apparently after a visit by police.
Today, there are several piles of rubbish in bin bags left lying on the grass, along with a gas cannister.
