A POLICE chase along the A64 - launched after a disturbance at a caravan site - continued even after a stinger device was deployed by officers to stop a car.

The car was then reversed into a police car before continuing along the North Yorkshire trunk route, with other motorists having to take evasive action.

North Yorkshire Police said the pursuit began yesterday evening after a number of people were assaulted during a disturbance at the Crow’s Nest caravan park near Gristhope, Filey, in which two men suffered cuts, one to his head and the other to his leg

A spokeswoman said two suspects, a man and a woman, left the scene in a grey Vauxhall Astra in the direction of Scarborough.

"A short time later officers sighted the vehicle at Staxton on the A64 where it failed to stop for them," he said.

"Attempts were made to stop the Astra near Potter Brompton using a stinger device but it continued along the A64 driving at speed.

"At one point, near West Heslerton, the vehicle stopped and reversed into a police car before continuing towards Scampston where it eventually stopped.

"A 29-year-old man then ran off from the vehicle into nearby fields where he was arrested following a short foot chase. The woman, 31, who remained in the vehicle was also arrested.

"A number of motorists had to take evasive action to avoid the Astra as it drove along the A64."

He added that the two arrested people remain in police custody at this time.

He said witnesses and dash-cam footage were now being sought. In particular, officers wanted to trace the occupants of a black Land Rover Discovery and a white Ford Focus who were travelling into the village of Sherburn.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Scarborough CID. Or email CIDScarborough&Ryedale@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 12190094916 when passing on information.